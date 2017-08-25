Meet Your New Favorite Boy Band, Why Don't We

If you’re anything like Us, there’s a gaping One Direction-shaped hole in your heart. After all, since the group split in early 2016, no boy band has come close to filling their shoes. That is, until now.

Meet Why Don’t We, made up of Jonah Marais, 19; Corbyn Besson, 18; Daniel Seavey, 18; Jack Avery, 18; and Zach Herron, 16. Though originally solo artists, the now L.A.-based quintet admit they seamlessly transitioned into a group. Indeed, with similar music aesthetics, they joined together, figuring, “why don’t we,” explains Avery, noting the origin of their name.

Courtesy Atlantic Records

Already with three EPs released in just nine months and a summer tour under their belts, the powerhouses — who explain their sound as an R&B, pop hybrid — are well on their way to music super stardom. (When they dropped their EP Why Don’t We Just in June, it hit No. 1, topping Harry Styles’ self-titled debut.)

Next, the heartthrobs will be taking on the 2017 MTV VMAs this Sunday, August 27. And while they’re excited to potentially rub elbows with celebrity crushes Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello, they never forget their dedicated followers — all 1.6 million (and counting). Yes, Marais reveal they’ll often direct message with their fans on social media, thanking them for the support.

(And if you’re looking to send them a treat, Seavey prefers watermelon. The rest of the guys will settle for almost any favorite snacks.)

Says Marais, “We all just love music and what we’re doing.”

