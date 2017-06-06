Could we BE any more disappointed? Despite the recent abundance of ‘90s TV show revivals, Matthew Perry has no interest in returning to Friends as Chandler Bing.

NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares,” the actor, 47, told Variety in an interview published on Monday, June 5. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no.”

Reisig & Taylor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Perry, who starred on the NBC smash hit from 1994 to 2004 alongside Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer, clarified that his refusal to do a reboot is only because of the success the original series had. "The thing is,we ended on such a high. We can’t beat it,” he explained. "Why would we go and do it again?”



It seems some of Perry’s costars share his sentiments. Aniston, 48, opened up to ITV’s Lorraine Kelly last year about why the beloved series wouldn’t work in today’s world. “I don’t know what we would do,” the actress said in December 2016 of a possible reunion show. “There was something about a time where our faces weren’t shoved into cellphones and we weren’t, like, checking Facebook and Instagram, and we were in a room together, or at a coffee shop together, and we were talking … having conversations. And we’ve lost that,” she said.

Last month, Aniston joked on Arianna Huffington's Thrive Global Podcast With iHeartRadio that the invention of Facebook (which launched in 2004, the same year as the show’s finale) and smartphones would limit the realistic content the show would be able to produce. "We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones," she said. "There would be no actual episodes or conversations."

