Are there more red roses in his future? Bachelorette alum Eric Bigger acted coy when asked if he’s still in talks to be the next Bachelor.

“Could I [be the Bachelor]?” Bigger, 29, teased during an appearance on The Morning Breath podcast on Wednesday, September 6, before addressing franchise creator Mike Fleiss’ most recent poll on who the ABC dating series’ next lead will be.

Newest #TheBachelor power rankings:

1. Peter

2. Wells

3. Ben Z

4. Eric

5. Chase — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 5, 2017

Fleiss, 53, revealed that the next Bachelor will not be a castoff from JoJo Fletcher’s season, which eliminates fan-favorite Chase McNary from the running. The showrunner later tweeted that Rachel Lindsay’s season 13 runner-up, Peter Kraus, will likely not be the next Bachelor and neither will Bachelor in Paradise heartthrob Wells Adams, which leaves two men remaining on his list — Bigger and Ben Zorn.

“I’m great then,” the motivational speaker noted, before commenting on Kraus’ ability to commit to the franchise’s speedy process. “I don’t really think that [the show wasn’t for him]. If it’s meant for the person to be the Bachelor or whatever that is, I think it’ll happen. I think Peter’s a great guy. He’s a Pisces, shoutout to Peter. I’m a Pisces. He’s very reserved. He’s him.”

The Baltimore native recently spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the possibility of becoming the next lead. “It’s not up to me actually. It would have to be an in the moment type of answer,” he told Us in August. “I’m open, you’ve got to stay open, cause things happen.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.