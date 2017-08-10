They’re back and better than ever! Debra Messing and Megan Mullally celebrated the first day of taping the Will & Grace reboot.



“It’s opening night!” Messing, 48, said in an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 9. “We’re about to shoot it!”

Mullally, 58, then hilariously chimed in, “We’re on Broadway! Oh wait. That’s not right.”

11 years later, here we go again! #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace @meganomullally @seanhayes A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

The Starter Wife actress then panned the camera over her fellow cast members, including Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, who were all smiles as they cheered her on.



Mullally also took to Instagram to share her excitement about the hit NBC series’ first day of filming. “Tonight is our first taping and Sean Hayes got fired at the last minute,” the Bob’s Burgers voicer joked in the clip, alongside the caption, “#willandmfinggraceyo.”

#willandmfinggraceyo A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

A fan who was at the taping tells Us, "The energy in that room was amazing! The amount of returning staff, crew, writers and producers ... It looked like one big family reunion. The standing ovation at the start went on for awhile. We basically let out 11 years worth of built up screaming. Then we did it all again once they were done taping." The insider all said that the first episode is "really funny," and then hinted at its theme. "If you liked the political teaser then you'll love what they get into in the first episode," added the insider.

As previously reported, the sitcom’s revival will air its 16-episode first season this fall and it has already been renewed for a 13-episode sophomore season. The reboot will also ignore the events of the 2006 series finale and instead focus primarily on the main characters.

Chris Haston/NBC

“When the decision was made to bring the series back, we were like, ‘Well, we left them with kids, right?’ And if they have children, then it has to be about them being parents, ‘cause presumably it would be a priority in their lives,” executive producer/creator David Kohan told Entertainment Weekly on August 2. “And if it wasn’t a priority in their lives, then they’re still parents, they’re just bad parents, right? We frankly did not want to see them being either good or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace.”

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

