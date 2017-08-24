Jack Gets on Grindr in New ‘Will & Grace’ Teaser — Watch!

That’s right, honey! NBC unveiled a new promo for the Will & Grace revival on Wednesday, August 23, and Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) is experimenting with the gay dating app Grindr.



“Grindr has gotten so skanky,” Jack notes in the clip. “I feel like I could get finger herpes just from scrolling.”

Eric McCormack, who portrays gay lawyer Will Truman, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour in early August that Jack has trouble adjusting to middle-aged life. “Will is more comfortable than, let’s say, Jack is. I don’t think Jack is comfortable aging into a middle-aged gay man,” the Canadian actor, 54, explained. “He doesn’t know what to do with a middle-aged gay. Will does. He’s a lawyer, he knows how to dress, he’s had his own apartment for a long time. He’s very comfortable I think. Not to the point of not being funny anymore, but I think it’s a new angle. We’re not here to reinvent this wheel. We’re going to give it a coat of paint and that’s it.”

As for Will, McCormack revealed that he too will be trying his hand at dating. “He’s got a little bit more self-confidence and that’s going to leave some very interesting dating things,” he teased. “For anyone who says, ‘Is Will going to date?’ Yes!”

The promo also includes cast members Debra Messing and Megan Mullally, who will reprise their roles as Grade Adler and Karen Walker, respectively.

Will & Grace returns to NBC Thursday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET.

