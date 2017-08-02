Fans of Will & Grace will be in for a surprise when the comedy returns to NBC this fall. The titular characters, played by Eric McCormack and Debra Messing, will be single and childless.



When the hit sitcom concluded after nine seasons in the 2006 finale, McCormack’s character had a son with his partner, Vincent (played by Bobby Cannavale), while Messing was married to Leo (portrayed by Harry Connick Jr.) and raising a daughter.



“When the decision was made to bring the series back, we were like, ‘Well, we left them with kids, right?’ executive producer/creator David Kohan told Entertainment Weekly in an August 2 interview. “And if they have children, then it has to be about them being parents, ‘cause presumably it would be a priority in their lives. And if it wasn’t a priority in their lives, then they’re still parents, they’re just bad parents, right? We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace.”



“They’ve always been successful at life and living,” executive producer/creator Max Mutchnick added to ET of their decision to make the characters single. “It’s relationships that Will and Grace have always had the trouble with, and they still do.”



Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will also star in the revival as Jack and Karen. Fans of Connick will be glad to hear that he’ll briefly reprise his role as Leo in the reboot, according to ET.



Will & Grace premieres on Thursday, Sept. 28 on NBC at 9/8c.



