He still knows every word to his ‘90s hits! Will Smith and James Corden went for a spin during the premiere of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which premiered on Apple Music Tuesday, August 8.



The duo kicked things off by rapping along to his 1999 track “Get Jiggy With It.” They didn’t miss a beat until the Late Late Show host, 38, suddenly stopped the tune to bring out an entire marching band to “fill out the sound.” The band played along as Smith and Corden danced out of the sunroof.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 48, chatted about how he got his start in music and ruled the school. “I had a record on the radio for the last 30 days as a [high school] senior,” he said. “You cannot beat your friends in high school knowing you have a hit record on the radio.”

Corden joked, “Were you named Most Likely to Have Already Succeeded?”

The pair went on to rap 1993’s “Boom! Shake the Room” and Smith revealed he’s been asked to play Barack Obama — and had a conversation with the former president about it. “I talked to Barack about it,” he said, casually referring to Obama by his first name. “He told me felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”

The Suicide Squad actor and Corden also did a hilarious bit, in which Smith had several opportunities to use his classic line, “Aw hell no!” Corden said things like: “Let me send you this hilarious 12-minute video of my niece at her school recital” and “It’s movie night, I rented Wild Wild West."

The segment ended with a teaser for what’s coming up on Carpool Karaoke: The Series, and it includes every star imaginable! The montage showed Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, LeBron James, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and more A-listers teaming up for a musical ride around L.A.



