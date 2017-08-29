Chris Polk/FilmMagic

The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff are back at it again. Will Smith debuted his first song with his longtime collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff in nearly 20 years on Sunday, August 27. The pair premiered their new track “Get Lit,” and also performed some of their biggest hits together at the Livewire Festival 2017 at Blackpool’s Tower Headland Arena in England.

The pair hasn’t united for a song since their 1998 track “Lovely Daze,” which was on the DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince - Greatest Hits album and NME reports that Smith addressed the crowd saying the new tune was a reaction to the “chaos and confusion” currently happening in the world.



Before performing the song, the Suicide Squad actor admitted to the crowd that they had been working on a record that “that you haven’t heard yet.”

“I wanted to make a song that allowed people to let their light shine. We all have an inner light and sometimes this world,” the Hitch star told the crowd about the new song.

“People can say stuff to you and tell you you can’t do and you know you can but when they tell you that it kinda knocks you down a bit right so I wanted to make a record that reminded each and every one of y’all to let your light shine,” he continued.

In the video of the performance taken by a fan, Smith told the crowd, “Shine those lights, let me see those lights. We’re going to shine those lights, we’re going to brighten up the darkness in this world.”

The duo first reunited on stage after 12 years at this weekend’s MTV Presents Summerblast Music Festival 2017 in Croatia. The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star credited their return to music to LL Cool J, saying he is the one who inspired their reunion.

“I looked at Jeff and he was getting old, man, and I was like, ‘I can’t do this to this boy,’” he told ET jokingly on Monday, August 28. “It was time. LL hit me [up and] was like, ‘Dude, I'm telling you, it’s time. You have no idea the love that’s out there.’ I was listening to L like, ‘All right, I need to do it.’ Now I got the bug.”

“I was on fire last night. It was the first time being on stage in a while. I blew my voice out a little — I do that all the time. I just can’t contain myself on stage,” the actor said, with his pal Jazzy Jeff explaining he’s the one who keeps Smith calm.

“I'm the little man in his ear telling him to calm down, just slow down. You have to have fun with it and a lot of it is making sure that you're loose and calm on stage,” Jeff said.

Listen to the long-awaited new music from Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff and watch the performance above.

