Chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool! Will Smith reunited with his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast members this week and Carlton Banks, err Alfonso Ribeiro, shared a photo of the epic gathering.

"Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family," Ribeiro, 45, captioned an Instagram pic of the former costars on Monday, March 27. "Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."

Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Smith, 48, and the America's Funniest Home Videos host were joined by Tatyana Ali (Ashley Banks), Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks), Daphne Reid (mom Vivian Banks) and Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey Butler). Avery, who played patriarch Uncle Phil, died from complications during open heart surgery at the age of 68 in December 2013.

Janet Hubert, who originally played Vivian, has had a decades-old feud with Smith. She once alleged that Smith didn't help the other stars during salary negotiations and slammed his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for boycotting the Oscars last year.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired for six seasons from 1991 to 1996. The comedy centered on Will, who moves in with his relatives from west Philadelphia. He constantly got in trouble with his Uncle Phil, enjoyed the perks that the rich Banks family offered and put up with his cousin Carlton's embarrassing dancing moves. (Cue Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual"!)

Back in 1990, the Suicide Squad actor, who rapped the Fresh Prince theme song during The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2015, talked about the sitcom during an interview on the Today show. "There's not much difference at all [between my character and me]," he said at the time. "Not a stretch at all."

