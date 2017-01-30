Serving face. Winona Ryder made an array of expressive faces during Stranger Things actor David Harbour’s acceptance speech at the 2017 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 29, in Los Angeles — and the funny moment was not lost on social media users.



As viewers saw during Sunday night’s telecast, Ryder, 45, appeared shocked, ecstatic and everything in between while Harbour, 41, delivered a passionate oration in which he not only thanked his colleagues, but spoke out about Donald Trump and his controversial immigrant ban.



“It’s a call to arms from our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and through our art to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture and, through our craft, to cultivate a more empathetic and understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that, when they feel broken and afraid and tired, they are not alone,” Harbour said, among several other fiery sentiments.

At one point during the speech, Ryder — who joined Harbour on stage with young costars Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapps, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown and Charlie Heaton — appeared to mouth the words “this is too heavy.” However, she was seen cheering loudly as Harbour’s remarks came to a close.



Naturally, the internet took notice of the Girl, Interrupted star’s whirlwind of emotions and responded with hilarious tweets and memes. Take a look at some of the best online reactions below.

I know it's early, but I'm calling it. This is the gif that will forever be associated with 2017. #WinonaRyder pic.twitter.com/huymOwrfVG — Joshua Freeman™ (@Joshua_Freeman) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder should stand next to all politicians & react as they give speeches. #WinonaRyder #SAG2017 pic.twitter.com/uueGe31XuR — Cool Clear Waters (@Coolclearwaters) January 30, 2017

I feel like #WinonaRyder went through in 2 minutes every emotion and reaction I've had in the last 2 weeks. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/wLewdzZFZm — Josh Sabarra (@JoshSabarra) January 30, 2017

Every time Paul Ryan sees Trump writing a new executive order:#WinonaRyder pic.twitter.com/yEQb911weN — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) January 30, 2017

God bless Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/eCNjalxgW3 — Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 30, 2017

winona ryder: one of the greatest actresses of our time pic.twitter.com/AmnJP1w9lQ — eloise (@winonaaryderr) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder is ordering a drink on stage. pic.twitter.com/9tpxg38bOL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) January 30, 2017

I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017

Do hope Winona Ryder gets an award nomination for best performance in an acceptance speech — Ben Punter (@benpunter) January 30, 2017

