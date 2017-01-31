Let’s get crazy! In honor of Winona Ryder’s many expressive faces at the 2017 SAG Awards, Us Weekly Video rounded up some of the most insane celeb moments ever to be caught on camera — which you can watch in the video above.



Naturally, Ryder, 45 — who served major face at this year’s SAG Awards on Sunday, January 29 — tops our list. As viewers witnessed, the actress made an array of facial expressions throughout Stranger Things costar David Harbour’s acceptance speech. During his passionate oration, in which he defended artists and outsiders, Ryder reacted with looks of shock, excitement and everything in between.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Harbour, 41, addressed Ryder’s now-viral faces in a Monday, January 30, interview with Vanity Fair. “Her face is just so expressive,” the Broadway alum gushed. “What an amazing quality. And it's just so fun to have people — to have this kind of fiery speech, and then to have people also appreciate the silliness and the joy of just like a totally wonderful, sensitive, expressive actress. I love it.”



Aside from Ryder’s show-stealing grins, grimaces and pouts, Us Weekly Video is taking a look back at some other jaw-dropping moments from stars including Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lawrence, Adrien Brody and Halle Berry.



Oh, and to relive that time Drew Barrymore flashed David Letterman her bare breasts, watch the video above!

