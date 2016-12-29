Talk about going with your gut. A mother stabs her boyfriend in the stomach just as her daughter enters the room in a reenactment of a real-life argument in Wives With Knives’ Friday, December 30, episode, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.



The Investigation Discovery series’ preview clip features Paula Holman — who was held down by her daughter, Leah Holman, after the brutal stabbing — describing the scene to criminologist, behavioral analyst and attorney Dr. Casey Jordan.



“So, um, there was a turkey knife…” Paula begins before the clip flashes to a reenactment of the jarring moment when she snatches a carving knife from the kitchen counter and stabs her angry boyfriend. “It was probably like, this long,” she continues, using her hands to indicate the weapon to be at least a foot in length.



The victim, Dave Vinson, also appears in the clip, although separately from his attacker. “I never saw the knife,” he describes of the gruesome assault. “I remember feeling the pain, and I remember putting my hand over my shirt and looking at blood.”

As Vinson falls to the ground in pain, he throws the keys Paula was yelling for out of fear that he’d be stabbed a second time. Leah arrives in the midst of the chaos and tackles her mother, who is still going after Vinson. “I could only hold her down for so long because she was just raging,” Leah explains. “I’ve never been scared of my mom, but at that point I was.”



Watch the exclusive clip above. Wives With Knives airs on Investigation Discovery Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.



