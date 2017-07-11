#OnRepeat. Wiz Khalifa’s hit music video for song “See You Again” has surpassed Psy's "Gangnam Style" as the most-watched video on YouTube. The music video, off the Furious 7 soundtrack, has garnered nearly 2.9 billion views.

The video first hit YouTube in April 2015 ahead of the release of Furious 7. The song is dedicated to Fast & the Furious star Paul Walker, who died in a car accident at age 40 in November 2013.

The video features scenes of the late actor from the franchise and ends with Walker and costar Vin Diesel driving side-by-side until they go their separate ways at a fork in the road.



The record breaks the previous title holder "Gangnam Style,” which has gained 2.894 billion views since it was uploaded in July 2012. In third place is Justin Bieber's "Sorry,” which holds more than 250 million views.

Charlie Puth, who appears on the track “See You Again,” tweeted about the news.

“For the record, I joined @YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would reach 10,000 views,” he shared on July 10. “Just heard about See You Again...wow.”

Watch the music video above.

