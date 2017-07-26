'Wonder Woman 2’ Gets Official Release Date

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Back in action! Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday, July 25, that Wonder Woman 2 will hit theaters on December 13, 2019.

Gal Gadot will return for the sequel to the box office smash hit, although Patty Jenkins has not been officially announced yet as the film’s director. The second movie in the series was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con, where Gadot, 32, had an adorable moment with an emotional young fan who was wearing the character’s classic cape and tiara. Footage of their interaction shows Gadot holding the young girl’s hands as she says, "There's no reason to cry anymore, right? Here we are together.”

Since its June 2 release, Wonder Woman has been critically acclaimed for its positive depiction of the superhero and general messages of female empowerment. Additionally, the film is currently the highest-grossing live-action film from a female director.

The Israeli native, who is mom of daughters Alma, 5, and Maya, 4 months, with husband Yaron Versano, opened up about nailing her audition for the role after listening to one of Beyonce’s female empowerment anthems. "They were looking at six or seven girls, and we were all in separate trailers and were told to stay inside until they called us. Waiting is my enemy Number One, and I was losing my mind. So, I decided to put on Beyoncé,” she recalled in W’s May issue. “Who runs the world?' Girls! I just started to dance, and I let my anxiety go. Thank you, Beyoncé!”

