Cha-ching! Forbes magazine just released its list of the world’s highest-paid entertainers — and you won’t believe who beat Beyonce for the top spot.



While Queen Bey, 35, came in at No. 2 with a total of $105 million earned over the past year, it was Sean “Diddy” Combs who made the most money — $130 million! — among Hollywood’s biggest names.

While Beyonce’s income stemmed from her megahit album Lemonade and Formation World Tour, Combs’ financial success came from his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, his partnership with Ciroc vodka and selling one-third of his Sean John fashion line.



Taylor Swift, who took the top spot on last year’s list with a whopping $170 million revenue, fell to No. 49 with an income of approximately $44 million. Swift did not release a new album this year, and was not on tour.

The Weeknd, who appears on the cover of Forbes magazine’s latest issue, came in at an impressive No. 6 with $93 million. Last year, the “Starboy” singer, 27, came in at No. 30 with $55 million.

It should also be noted that the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s youngest member, Kylie Jenner, made the list for the very first time. The 19-year-old cosmetics mogul took the No. 59 spot with $41 million, while her older sister Kim Kardashian came in at No. 4 with $45.5 million.

