It was announced earlier this year that the hit ABC show, Black-ish, was getting a spinoff series titled College-ish, but now the show has a whole new name. Meanwhile, three new stars have been added to the cast, in addition to actress Yara Shahidi, who signed on to reprise her role as Zoey Johnson. Emily Arlook, Chris Parnell and Trevor Jackson have officially joined the show as series regulars.

Freeform announced that production for the comedy will kick off next month and will premiere in the beginning of 2018. The show will follow Zoey, the oldest of the Johnson family’s kids, as she heads off to college and begins dealing with real adult problems for the first time.

"Grown-ish reflects what we'll be dealing with in the show – that in between place where you're not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time,” Kenya Barris, the show’s creator and executive producer, said via a statement from Freeform. “Where 'black-ish' examines what it means to be black, grown-ish is an examination of what it is and what it means to be grown.”

Arlook, 27, will portray Miriam, a freshman know-it-all at Southern California University with a no holds-barred-attitude. Parnell, 50, will portray the dean of the college and Jackson, 20, will portray a socially-conscious sophomore.

Following the success of the ABC show, Shahidi, 17, revealed it is important for her to expand on society’s issues in her new show, even more so than they do in the original series.

“We want to explore and see where Zoey is going,” she previously told Seventeen. “Because on a college campus — given the socio-political landscape of our society at the moment — we're not only dealing with race policy that we got from Black-ish, [but also] the intersectionality of race, gender, sexuality and political views and ideals. And so [filming on] a college campus and having Zoey experience life as an independent would a perfect place to discuss that."

Similar to her character, Shahidi will also be attending Harvard University in 2018.

