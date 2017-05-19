On Young & Hungry's, Monday, May 22, season finale, Gabi (Emily Osment) has to compete with a very famous chef for her job — again.

In Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek above, Gabi walks into her boss Josh's apartment and sees his publicist Elliot (Rex Lee) sitting at a table with someone. "One moment," he says. "I'm just finishing up an interview."

"With who?" Gabi asks before loudly gasping when her mystery competitor turns around. "Michael Voltaggio?" she asks, identifying the season 6 winner of Bravo's Top Chef. "What is Top Chef Michael Voltaggio doing here?"

Gabi then turns her attention to Voltaggio, with whom she competed against for the same position in Young & Hungry's pilot episode. "Hi, very good to see you again," she says. "Remember we met here last time?" When he says no, Gabi asks, "Does anyone remember me?" to which Elliot replies, "No, isn't it great?"

"What is he doing here?" Gabi whispers to Elliot. "I thought this was a redo for me." Josh's longtime right-hand man cunningly explains why he brought in the noted chef. "It's also a redo for me," he says. "This time I want to make sure Josh picks the right chef."

As Voltaggio goes to leave he says, "I left some apps for Josh to taste, or you guys can come to one of my restaurants," to which Gabi screams after him, "Why do you even need this job?"

While fans have tracked the ups and downs of Gabi's personal and professional life, Osment tells Us Weekly exclusively that there may not be a resolution just yet. "There’s a huge cliffhanger," Osment tells Us of the season finale. "[Gabi] has to decide between things."

Young & Hungry airs on Freeform Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

