'Young & Hungry' Sneak Peek: Gabi Flaunts Her Success in Front of Sofia

Things are looking up! On Young & Hungry’s, Monday, May 15, episode, Gabi (Emily Osment) revels in her newfound personal and professional victories, as seen in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

“You know how we look at really successful people and they’re, like, smart and rich and happy and we hate them?” she asks a somber-looking Sofia (Aimee Carrero). “Well, start hatin’ me.” After detailing her good day at work she adds: “Let’s just say everything’s coming up Gabi."

Freeform/Eric McCandless

Although Sofia responds that she’s "never been this miserable,” Gabi continues: "I’m making money, I have a successful business,” and goes on to note that her romantic life is in a great place as well. "Oh! Josh is coming over,” she says after glancing at her phone. "We all know why: sex. How happy are you for me?” When Sofia responds, "I hate everything,” Gabi finally takes note of her roommate’s misery and inquires, “What is this? What’s going on? You seem down."

Freeform/Eric McCandless

Gabi’s all-around happiness may be short-lived. Later in the episode, Josh (Jonathan Sadowski) and Gabi’s friends-with-benefits situation heads in a new direction when one of them meets someone else — which means the off-and-on couple may finally have to define their relationship. The tables also turn for Gabi and her best friend when Sofia uses Josh and Gabi’s complicated relationship to advance her career.

Watch the sneak peek in the clip above.

Young & Hungry airs on Freeform Mondays at 8 p.m. ET

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!