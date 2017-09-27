Zac Efron was in the hot seat for Vogue’s '73 questions.' The actor kept his cool in the clip published on Wednesday, September 27, while sharing some hilarious tidbits about his career and his personal life — even sharing his favorite moment from his time as the star of High School Musical.

“There’s so many!” he said about the Disney Channel movie. “The finale when the curtains close tears me up. All of it!”

Todd Williamson/FilmMagic

Efron is promoting his new movie The Greatest Showman, in which he stars alongside Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and Michelle Williams, and he shared a clip of his interview on Instagram. "Yeah, I’ll be your Khaleesi. Find out why above. It’s LIT. It’s sizzlin 🔥 #73Questions Full link in bio," he told his fans.

Yeah, I’ll be your Khaleesi. Find out why above. It’s LIT. It’s sizzlin 🔥 #73Questions Full link in bio @voguemagazine A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:13am PDT

The Neighbors star, 29, revealed the craziest moments that he's had on set, including a time he tackled Macy Gray in his underwear and that moment he kissed his Baywatch costar Dwanye “The Rock” Johnson.



“Absolutely amazing. He’s perfect. Breathtaking. It was amazing,” he said about the kiss, also revealing he would pick the San Andreas actor to film a love scene with. “The Rock,” Efron said. “Finish what we started.”

On advice he would give his younger self and other young actors, he said to practice “patience” and “be like water.” Efron made it clear he is also in no rush in his personal life. When Vogue asked about having a daughter in the future, the actor quickly reacted saying, “What the heck? I don’t even want to go there. It’s way too early. We’ll talk about that later.”

The Lucky One actor also did some killer impressions of Christopher Walken and his Neighbors 2 costar Seth Rogen.

Watch the video above to learn more about Zac Efron.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.