A Day in the Life of Fashion Designer Zac Posen

Zac Posen never wears out. The iconic fashion designer shows Us how he gets it all done in 24 hours.

7 a.m. Rise and Shine

After vacationing in Italy and France, Posen is eager to wake up in his uptown NYC apartment July 30. Still, “I’m jet-lagged,” he says. He walks his dachshund and two miniature poodles — “I missed them!” — around the neighborhood, stopping at Maison Kayser for coffee and a croissant.



Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers

9:00 a.m. Green Thumb

With the summer heat blazing, the 36-year-old tends to his terrace garden. “I refurbish the tomato plant and bring the rhododendrons back to life.”

Homegrown #cornucopia Delight!! Tomatos, fennel, black pepper,beets,zucchini,beans, etc! #harvest #veggies #cookingwithzac #Dinner A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

11:00 a.m. In Deep Water

After checking social media — “it’s a great way to communicate” — he catches up on the news, scanning CNN, MSNBC and Bloomberg. “I like to see global perspectives.” Next, Posen takes a 15-minute epsom salt bath. “It’s my favorite!”

12:00 p.m. Sew Ready

A 15-block walk brings the Project Runway judge to his studio. “It’s like walking into a candy store, seeing your dreaming forming into reality.” There, he makes final alterations to his collections, three of which he’ll present at September’s Fashion Week. “I’ve learned from experience that if you can be ahead, it saves you from all-nighters.”

In the #ZacPosen #atelier today! A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

2:30 p.m. Culinary King

Home, he whips up a Japanese vegetable curry over saffron basmati jasmine rice for dinner. Boyfriend Christopher Niquet “needed my cooking after vacation.” While doing so, he watches Barefoot Contessa on Turner Classic Movies.

7:30 p.m. Kicking Back

Full post-meal, he unwinds — and unpacks. After laying out his outfit for tomorrow, he dewaters his garden then takes a five-minute dip in the tub.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HBO

9:00 p.m. Lights out

At last, he receives the trailer for his House of Z documentary. “I’m my best critic. But I know to let go.” As jet lag sets in, he takes vitamins — including black currant oil and fresh turmeric — then dozes off. “I’m ready for the week!”

Posen’s documentary House of Z is available to rent on Vogue.com beginning September 6.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.