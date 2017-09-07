Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zach Braff is looking for love on The Bachelor — sort of. The Scrubs star tweeted a photo of newly announced Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on Thursday, September 7, joking that he was chosen to be the new star of the show since there's a strong resemblance between them.



The Bachelor page shared a photo of Luyendyk to announce the news to fans, writing: “Bachelor Nation, start your engines! We are proud to announce the next Bachelor will be....@ariejr! 🌹🏁🌹”

Bachelor Nation, start your engines! We are proud to announce the next Bachelor will be....@ariejr! 🌹🏁🌹 pic.twitter.com/PTCKToIIrM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 7, 2017

Braff then shared the same photo with his followers writing, “I can't believe I'm the Bachelor! I didn't even audition,” the actor joked. “Looking forward to the fantasy suites.”

Braff and Luyendyk may have similar features such as their dark brown hair, blue eyes and fair skin, but the actor won't be the one handing out roses on the show anytime soon. Luyendyk was revealed as the next season 22 Bachelor during Good Morning America on September 7. "It sunk in just now for sure, it's been a little surreal," the 35-year-old said on GMA. "I was a little skeptical just because we had been in talks for a few years about doing it so I just kind of went in with an open heart and just kind of hit me right now I'm here."



The reality star admitted that this was the perfect time for him to be on the show. "I was at home and it was pretty recent and we kept in touch over the last few years but this just fit perfectly. The timing really fit," he said. "I kind of kept things under wraps because I didn't know how this would turn out. It's been such a quick turn of events and my family doesn't know so now they know so they know along with you guys."

Although Luyendyk was the runner-up on Emily Maynard's season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, some fans were still surprised that ABC cast him as the reality show’s next star.



Take a look at some of the best fans’ reactions to the announcement below:

Twitter after hearing Arie Luyendyk Jr. is the new Bachelor #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/kGPaEoBbmt — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 7, 2017

My reaction to Arie being announced as the bachelor @BachelorABC pic.twitter.com/4Zq9ozPlcT — julie b peterson (@TheRealPBandJ) September 7, 2017

Ah yes, Arie Luyendyk is the next Bachelor... pic.twitter.com/mhfUiOF6wJ — Michelle (@WithLove_Shelly) September 7, 2017

So I understand ABC wanting to pick Arie, but unless you've been watching since Emily's season like I have, people have NO IDEA who he is. — Raquel (@rachel2346) September 7, 2017

Ok but really who is Arie Luyendyk Jr??? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/mzLTwSseMj — Sarah Hollenbeck (@Hollenbeck546) September 7, 2017

