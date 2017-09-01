Zayn Malik Announces New Sia-Featured Single 'Dusk Till Dawn'

The Bradford bad boy is back! Zayn Malik is preparing for his second album and has officially announced the release date of his new song, “Dusk Till Dawn,” featuring Sia. The hitmaker revealed on Friday, September 1, that the collaboration will drop Thursday, September 7.



The “Like I Would” singer teased the music video for the new track with a photo that looks somewhat like a movie poster, featuring himself, a woman in a fur coat, a cop and bodyguards. The poster reveals that Malik and Girls actress Jemima Kirke will star in the video, which will be directed by Marc Webb.



The former One Direction member kept it simple with his caption, writing, “#DuskTillDawn ft @Sia • 7th Sept”

The “Cheap Thrills” singer reshared the post on her page, writing: “@ZaynMalik x Sia - #DuskTillDawn - coming September 7th ✨ - Team Sia.”

This will be the British star’s first music release since his collaboration, “Still Got Time,” with Canadian singer PartyNextDoor that debuted on March 24.

Aside from the occasional outing with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid, the ex boy-bander has mostly stayed out of the public eye in the past year. That was likely intentional given that Malik, 24, has been open about his struggles with anxiety.

"I'm not a very outgoing social person, like in terms of big groups of people. When we're getting ready to start putting [my] second album out, people are going to start seeing me a bit more,” he told Vogue in July 2017.

The “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer's new music will likely be in the same genre as his previous record, telling the mag, ”I listen to a lot of hip-hop, a lot of rap music."

Malik continued, "I always feel like there's something I can improve on, or there's something I can tweak and make it more me, or a little bit more different here. I feel like that comes across with my lyrics now. I feel like my lyrics have grown. I feel like it's more adult. I feel like I've got some cool puns in there and some weird things that I'm proud of that my mind has been able to come up with."

The R&B crooner found success with his first solo album, Mind of Mine, on March 25, 2016, after leaving the popular boy band the year before on the same date. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and “Pillowtalk,” his first single after going solo, also hit No. 1, charting higher than any of his songs with 1D. (“Best Song Ever” hit No. 2 in 2013.)

Zayn Malik’s “Dusk Till Dawn” featuring Sia will be available Thursday, September 7, 2017.

