On the run! Zayn Malik premiered the music video for his new single “Dusk Till Dawn” featuring Sia on Thursday, September 7, off his upcoming sophomore album. The singer teased the arrival of his new visual on Twitter on Friday, September 1, revealing that he'd star alongside Girls actress Jemima Kirke.

The former One Direction member took to social media to share his excitement with his followers. “Hope you enjoy it as much as I did making it,” the star wrote to his fans.



hope you enjoy it as much as I did making it — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 7, 2017

Kirke shared her reaction to the video’s release on Twitter, sharing a video of herself eating cereal and singing along to the song. She wrote, “How are you celebrating the release of @zaynmalik new video?” The singer replied to her post saying, “My Mornings...similar.”

How are you celebrating the release of @zaynmalik new video? pic.twitter.com/RDdsAcR7YL — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) September 7, 2017

The action-packed video follows the couple as they carry two different briefcases and try to escape from the authorities who are chasing after them. Kirke’s character hides her identity with a black wig and glasses, as Malik’s character follows her and is eventually taken in for questioning.

The police officer says, "I know who you are" and Zayn replies, "You don't know me." The cops search through the singer's briefcase and find nothing but clothes, and compare his hand tattoos with the tattoos of the person they're after. They eventually realize they have the wrong guy and let him go.

The singer then gets into a high-speed chase in his Jaguar with another group of bad guys as he races to be by his girl’s side. Malik’s character makes a clean getaway through a hole he dug in the ground of a house and reunites with his girl and they drive away together.

Although Sia did not appear in the video, a fan made an edit of the "Pillowtalk" singer wearing the "Chandelier" singer's iconic wig, saying, "Are you gonna perform #DuskTillDawn like that? @zaynmalik"

Watch Zayn’s new video for “Dusk Till Dawn” above to see him in action.

