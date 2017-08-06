Zoe Saldana and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast have teamed up with David Hasselhoff to appear in a cheesy music video for the song “Guardians Inferno.”

Director James Gunn debuted the ’80s-style music video — which is promoting the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 digitally on Tuesday, August 8, and on Blue Ray and DVD later this month — on Facebook on Sunday, August 6.

“For your viewing pleasure, the one and only The Sneepers ft. David Hasselhoff performing Guardians Inferno,” he wrote, adding that the video featured appearances by Dave Bautista, Pom Klemenfieff, Sean Gunn, Saldana, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Stan Lee and even Jimmy Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo. Gunn insists Chris Pratt is also in the video, but we couldn’t see him (let us know in comments below if you spot Star-Lord).

Hasselhoff, who had a small but important cameo in the film, sings the song that was featured in the closing credits of the Marvel box office hit.

There are dancing aliens, space-themed backgrounds and classic ’70s and ’80s-inspired disco dance moves that make the video worth watching more than once (if you can stomach repeat viewings of The Hoff’s hairy chest).

Fans of the films shared their love for the instant classic on Gunn’s Facebook page.

“I have literally wet my pants laughing at this,” one shared.

“This isn’t the video the world deserves right now, but it sure as hell is the video the world needs,” another commented.

“All sadness stops today,” Gunn, who co-wrote the song, replied.

Watch the video above. It will be included as a special feature on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 Blu-ray, out August 22.

