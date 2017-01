The 2017 Golden Globes took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on January, 8, 2017 — see the best photos of Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds and more behind-the-scenes!

City of Stars

La La Land costars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling sat next to each other at the big event. The romantic musical broke the record for winning the most Globes for a single film by taking home seven, including awards for Stone and Gosling in the best actor/actress categories.

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank