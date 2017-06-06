Time to pack the sunscreen! ABC officially announced the cast of the upcoming fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, June 6. This summer, Amanda Stanton, Corinne Olympios and Robby Hayes, among others, will pack their bags and head to Mexico in search of fun and love.

Scroll down to see the full lineup! Bachelor in Paradise season 4 premieres on ABC on Tuesday, August 8, at 8 p.m. ET.