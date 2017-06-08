TOP 5

CMT Awards

CMT Music Awards 2017: Best Audience Moments and Photos From Inside the Show

By Megan French
It’s summer in Nashville, so naturally the stars came out for the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 7. Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan and more country superstars were handing out pizzas, taking selfies and rocking out to the performances. Scroll down for a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes fun you didn’t see on TV. 