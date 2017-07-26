TOP 5

‘Dancing With the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights’ Tour: See All the Fun Photos

Taking their show on the road! Some of your favorite Dancing With the Stars pros are shaking and shimmying with the Hot Summer Nights tour, which runs through August 13. In addition, special celebrity guest and season 24 competitor Heather Morris is joining the cast until last season’s Mirrorball champ, Rashad Jennings, returns to the tour on August 1. Scroll through to see fun photos of the dancers’ performances!