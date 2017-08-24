TOP 5

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25: Find Out Which Pros Are Returning

By Megan French
Back to the ballroom! The full season 25 cast was revealed on Good Morning America on Thursday, August 24. Mark Ballas, who is returning to the ABC dancing show after two seasons away, joined the GMA hosts for the big announcement.

The celebrity competitors will be announced live on the morning show on Wednesday, September 6, and Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC Monday, September 18.

See the full list of pros below. 