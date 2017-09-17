Emmys 2017
Newlyweds Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail Couple Up for First...
TOP 5
STORIES
Emmys 2017
Newlyweds Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail Couple Up for First...
Emmys 2017
Shailene Woodley Hasn't Owned a TV in Seven Years: 'I'm...
Emmys 2017
Sofia Vergara Says Joe Manganiello Is a ‘Nerd’ Who...
Emmys 2017
Jessica Biel’s Limo Air Conditioning Didn’t Work —...
EMMYS 2017
'Stranger Things' Cast Stuns on the Red Carpet
EMMYS 2017
Ready for their big night! The cast of Netflix's Stranger Things stunned at the 2017 Emmy Awards, where the science fiction drama earned 18 total nominations. Scroll down for more pics of the show's stars as they arrived on the red carpet on Sunday, September 17.