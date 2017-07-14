MOMS
Having a ball! Some athletes were living it up at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports at L.A.’s Pauley Pavilion on Thursday, July 13. The awards ceremony was hosted by Russell Wilson and honored the top male and female athletes from Olympians to NFLers to tennis players. The event, which will air on Sunday, July 16, was full of pool floaties, funny skits and, of course, slime. Scroll through to see photos from the event and see who brought along their adorable kids!