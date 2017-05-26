TOP 5

STORIES

TV

‘Modern Family’ Cast Through the Years: How They’ve Changed

By Megan French
24
ABC via Getty Images

As soon as Modern Family debuted in 2009, the beloved ensemble cast shot to stardom. The young stars (including Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter) have grown up in front of the camera, while Sofia Vergara seems to be ageless. See how the entire cast of the Emmy-winning sitcom has changed from its premiere to today. 