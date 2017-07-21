Real Housewives' Cutest Pets

Body
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Insane Abs While on Vacation
TOP 5
STORIES
Body
Carrie Underwood Shows Off Insane Abs While on Vacation
News
Beyonce Wax Figure ‘Adjusted’ Amid Backlash
News
Khloe K. Gets Trolled After O.J. Simpson Is Granted...
Red Carpet
Hollywood Is Obsessed With Zac Posen: See 10 Top Looks!
TV
Holly Marie Combs Crushes Hope of a ‘Charmed’ Reboot
Pets
Bravo's Real Housewives have gone to the dogs! And cats. And ponies and swans, for that matter. Bottom line: The ladies from each cast have no shortage of adorable pets, and Us Weekly can't get enough of them. Meet a handful of the most adorable cuddly companions to ever hit reality TV.
Playa
Gifted to OG Atlanta cast member Nene Leakes for Christmas 2010, the silky terrier (above) is always game to lie around near his adoptive mom. But that doesn’t mean he’s lazy. Leakes’ husband, Gregg, told Us Weekly that the pup also loves chasing animals (“birds, squirrels and deer”), and his new go-to pastime is tailing family members around the house: “He wants you to tag him, but when you try, he fakes you out.”