Real Housewives' Cutest Pets

Bravo's Real Housewives have gone to the dogs! And cats. And ponies and swans, for that matter. Bottom line: The ladies from each cast have no shortage of adorable pets, and Us Weekly can't get enough of them. Meet a handful of the most adorable cuddly companions to ever hit reality TV.

Playa

Gifted to OG Atlanta cast member Nene Leakes for Christmas 2010, the silky terrier (above) is always game to lie around near his adoptive mom. But that doesn’t mean he’s lazy. Leakes’ husband, Gregg, told Us Weekly that the pup also loves chasing animals (“birds, squirrels and deer”), and his new go-to pastime is tailing family members around the house: “He wants you to tag him, but when you try, he fakes you out.”