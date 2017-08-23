The Jersey ladies are back in action! Real Housewives of New Jersey is returning for season 8 in October with some of your favorites — and a few new faces. Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker will be joined by new housewife Margaret Josephs. Plus, Danielle Staub is coming back with a bang and will be featured on the show as a friend of the housewives.

