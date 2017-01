You can’t miss these incredible performances! The 2017 Oscar nominees were announced on Tuesday, January 24, and Best Lead Actor and Actress will be a tight race. See which stars are up for an Academy Award in the coveted categories this year, including Natalie Portman for Jackie, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling for La La Land and Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea, and find out who wins when the Oscars air on ABC February 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET.