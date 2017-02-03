Editor's Picks

Nostalgia

The Year in Charlie Brown Peanuts Holiday Specials

12

Happiness is… a Charlie Brown special for every holiday. Whether it’s Valentine’s Day, Christmas, or even Arbor Day, the Peanuts gang is always really to ring in the occasion with their own brand of humor, topped off with a little beagle-and-bird antics.

While there are a total of 45 Peanuts specials to date, these 12 holiday specials showcase Charlie Brown, Lucy, Sally, Rerun, Snoopy, Woodstock, and their pals at their best. 

Credit: Courtesy of Photofest
Charlie Brown