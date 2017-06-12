TOP 5

STORIES

Tony Awards 2017

Tony Awards 2017: See the Best Behind-the-Scenes Photos

By Megan French
12
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Honoring Broadway royalty! The 2017 Tony Awards took over New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11. Dear Evan Hansen took home the most awards of the night, including Best Musical and Best Actor in a Musical, and host Kevin Spacey impressed the crowd by opening the show with a musical medley. See what all the VIPs, including Chrissy Teigen, Orlando Bloom and former Vice President Joe Biden, were doing backstage! 