Editor's Picks

Nick Viall Reacts to Rachel Lindsay as the New Bachelorette

'Bachelor': Nick Sends Two Women Home Early, Turns Down Corinne's Sex

'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle's Ex Might Love Her, Leah’s Twins Face Health Scare

Did This Is Us’ Jack Die Alone? Fans Have a Heart-Wrenching Theory

Damon Takes Paternity Test on 'Maury' to Prove He Fathered Kimmel's Baby

ABC Casts the First Black Bachelorette for Season 13: Details!

Bachelor Nick Rejects Corinne's Sex Offer: Get Every Painful Detail!

Who Was Blue Ivy’s Cute BFF at The 2017 Grammys?

Movies

Valentine's Day Movies for Every Mood

Valentine's Day Movies for Every Mood
13

Not one for fancy prix fixe dinners with your Valentine? Cue up a movie and spend a cozy night in this February 14. There's a Valentine's Day flick for every mood, whether you're hanging with your girlfriends, in need of a good cry, looking for a laugh or feeling a little frisky. Sit back and scroll through the list!

Credit: New Line Cinema
The Notebook Ryan Gosling Rachel McAdams