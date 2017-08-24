VMAs 2017: See Who’s Attending and Where They Might Be Sitting

Brace yourself! The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are just a few days away — and the seating charts are being reviewed at the The Forum in Ingelwood, California. Katy Perry is hosting the ceremony on Sunday, August 27, with performances by Ed Sheeran, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and more!



Take a look at the celebs’ name cards to see which stars are confirmed to attend and what seat mates they might be mingling with.

The MTV VMAs air on MTV Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.