Editor's Picks

Tom Hiddleston Apologizes for His Golden Globes 2017 Speech Amid Backlash

Golden Globes 2017: Complete Winners List

Who Is 'Bachelor' Villain Corinne Olympios? 5 Things to Know

Eva Mendes Gives Nod to Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Golden Globes Speech

Kim Kardashian’s Paris Driver Arrested in Connection to Robbery: Report

Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds' Causes of Death Revealed

Inside The 2017 Golden Globes Afterparties: Everything You Missed

Emma Stone Reacts to Ex Andrew Garfield Kissing Ryan Reynolds

The Bachelor

'The Bachelor' Season 21: See Which Former Contestants Are Lookalikes With Nick Viall’s New Ladies?

'The Bachelor' Season 21: See Which Former Contestants Are Lookalikes With Nick Viall’s New Ladies?
8

Perhaps not every rose is unique? Several of Bachelor Nick Viall's season 21 ladies look oddly like past contestants — see the photos!

Credit: Mitch Haaseth/ABC; Craig Sjodin/ABC
'The Bachelor' Season 21: See Which Former Contestants Are Lookalikes With Nick Viall’s New Ladies?