4,300 Wishes Strong!

Board Chairman of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Shareef Malnik and ABC's Once Upon a Time newest lead star Gabrielle Anwar helped host the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Kickoff Party on Thursday, September 28.

