Editor's Picks

Little People, Big World's Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Are Expecting!

James Corden Obsessively Dissects Lifetime's Britney Spears Biopic

This Is Us' 8 Saddest Moments: It's the Death You Knew Was Coming

Peta and Maks on What They 'Didn't Expect' About Having a Baby

Andi Dorfman Posted the Perfect Reactions to Her 'Bachelor' Visit

Mama June: I Used Tinder to Get a Date for Sugar Bear's Wedding

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa Splits From Gary Anderson

This Little Girl Can't Stop Arguing With Her Dad About Counting

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

A Queen in the Kingdom

Hot Pics

A Queen in the Kingdom

Nicole Kidman and Mickey Mouse got acquainted at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on February 20.

Credit: Chloe Rice/Disney Resorts via Getty Images
Back to Beginning
Nicole Kidman