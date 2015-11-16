Editor's Picks

Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Thinks Ex Tarek 'Is an Absolute Pig'

Everything You Didn’t Know About the Trump Kids

First Pics! Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Welcomes Baby Boy: Find Out His Name

'Switch': Husband Is 'Miserable' About Not Having Sex With New Wife

Jack's Funeral! This Is Us' Eight Moments to Make You Sob

ICYMI: We Can’t Stop Watching Sad Melania at Inauguration

Bridget Moynahan’s Son Jack Wants to Follow in Tom Brady’s Footsteps

Justin Timberlake: Jessica Biel Told Me About My Oscar Nomination

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Ah-nuld Gets an Audience

Hot Pics

Ah-nuld Gets an Audience

Arnold Schwarzenegger met Pope Francis during a weekly general audience session at the Vatican in Vatican City on January 25.

Credit: ABACAPRESS.COM
Back to Beginning
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pope Francis