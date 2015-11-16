Editor's Picks

ScarJo's Ex Begs Her to 'Withdraw Her Action' in Divorce, Custody Filing

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck: Divorce Is Not Off the Table

Why Bachelor Nick Viall Tells the Runner-Up 'I've Been So Selfish'

Joseph Duggar, 22, Announces Courtship With Kendra Caldwell

Keri Russell: Matthew Rhys Only Speaks Welsh to Our 'Giant' Son!

Gabourey Sidibe Reveals Secret Weight-Loss Surgery

Kailyn Lowry Reveals How She and Ex Jo Became ‘Best Friends’ Again

Real World’s Trishelle Cannatella Is Married!

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Another Big Bird

Hot Pics

Another Big Bird

Harry Potter franchise stars Evanna Lynch, Jason Isaacs, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps attended the unveiling of the Forbidden Forest, a new permanent expansion of the Making of Harry Potter section of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London on March 8.

Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour London
Back to Beginning
Evanna Lynch, Jason Isaccs, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps