Editor's Picks

Stunning Photo Shoot Captures Newborn Twins Before One Passed Away

Jessica Biel on Justin Timberlake: ‘We Didn’t Kiss for a Very Long Time’

Jason Sudeikis: Beyonce Gave My Son Otis This Birthday Gift…

'This Is Us' Fans Aren't Actually Happy That Toby's Still Alive

Ed Sheeran Cut Out This One Thing and Lost 50 Pounds

Khloe Kardashian: I Hope Tristan Thompson Is ‘the One’

See Selena Gomez’s Shocking New Haircut

Watch Kim K. Bomb This Question About Her Engagement Ring

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Baby Before Oscars?

Hot Pics

Baby Before Oscars?

A very pregnant Natalie Portman went hiking in Griffith Park near L.A.’s hip Los Feliz nabe on January 13.

Credit: FameFlynet
Natalie Portman