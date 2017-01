Best Director of a Selfie

Ava DuVernay took the reins for a group selfie with (counter-clockwise from bottom right) Thandie Newton, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Mahershala Ali, Sterling K. Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, and Tracee Ellis Ross the BAFTA Tea Party, held at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills January 7.



Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/BAFTA LA/Getty Images