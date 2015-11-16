Editor's Picks

John Legend Claps Back at Tweeter Who Made Baby Joke About Kim K.

Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller: Cheryl Burke Will Be ‘Treated Differently’

Kim K. Plans to Have Surgery So She Can Get Pregnant: Watch the Clip

Vanessa Grimaldi Is Struggling With Being Out of 'Bachelor' Spotlight

Cindy Crawford Has the Cutest Baby Gift for George and Amal Clooney: Pic

DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Undergoes Surgery

Toni Braxton 'Disappointed' That Tamar Didn't Tell Her About Miscarriage

Justin Theroux: Jen Aniston and I Wanted Our Wedding to Be ‘Peaceful’

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Blonde Moment

Hot Pics

Blonde Moment

Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer shared a moment as they promoted their new mother-daughter comedy Snatched in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 30.

Credit: Dan Steinberg/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images
Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer