Love Lives
Beyonce and Jay-Z Sip Wine in Cute Date Night Photos
TOP 5
STORIES
Love Lives
Beyonce and Jay-Z Sip Wine in Cute Date Night Photos
News
Hilary Duff Fires Back at Body Shamers, Shares a Photo...
Pics
Maria Menounos, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Katie Holmes and...
Beauty News
Hello Kitty Face Mask Is Here: Get It Before It Sells...
Tressed to Kill
Jenna Dewan Tatum's Hairstylist Shows How to Get Her...
Gallery
Chelsea Clinton signed copies of her book She Persisted for children in East Hampton, NY on Friday, August 4.