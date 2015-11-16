Editor's Picks

Kim K. Shares 20 Random Facts About Herself: ‘I Have a Freckle on My Eyeball’

'Boot Camp': Amy Duggar Compares Sex With Husband to 'Being Raped'

Selma Blair in Tears After 'Absent Minded' Gas Pump Incident

Melania and Donald Trump Reunite for Mar-a-Lago Weekend

Social Media Has a Field Day After Trump’s Alleged ‘Dress Like Women’ Comment

Kim K., Kylie Will Appear in Kanye, Tyga’s Music Video for ‘Feel Me’

Tori Spelling Welcomes Newest Member of the Family, Pet Pig Nutmeg

Watch Ellen Pompeo and Camilla Luddington Spoof Beyonce's Pregnancy Pic

Hot Pics

Hot Pics

Can You Hear Me Now?

Hot Pics

Can You Hear Me Now?

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly had to shout to hear one another above the noise of the crowd in the stands at Stamford Bridge Stadium watching the Chelsea vs. Arsenal game in London on Saturday, February 4.

Credit: AKM-GSI
Back to Beginning
Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly