Music
Watch Pink Slay Her Performances on ‘SNL’
TOP 5
STORIES
Music
Watch Pink Slay Her Performances on ‘SNL’
TV
’SNL’ Takes on Weinstein: ‘He Looks Like Chewed Bubble...
Exclusive
Alessandra Ambrosio Reveals Her Best Brazilian Hair...
Red Carpet
Everyone In Hollywood Is Wearing Giambattista Valli:...
Exclusive
Anne Heche: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me
Hot Pics
Rihanna hosted a pep rally to celebrate the launch of AW17 Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdales in NYC on Friday, October 13.